Former Olympic champion Liz McColgan has tipped daughter Eilish to do "amazing things" as she sets her sights on the Games in Tokyo this month.

McColgan will travel to Japan, where her mother won 10,000m gold at the World Championships in 1991, aiming to make her own mark.

Last week, the 30-year-old Dundonian shattered Paula Radcliffe's 5000m British women's record.

"She is British champion, but she has a lot ahead of her," said Liz.

"I think this is just a turning point for Eilish and a wake up call for others to say 'she is a world-class runner' and now she has got the next few years to actually go out there and do some amazing things."

McColgan Jnr will compete in the 5000m and 10,000m in Japan. And, while remaining realistic, her mum and coach says "anything can happen" as she shoots for her first Olympic medal at her third Games.

"She has got an opportunity," said the Olympic silver medallist from 1988.

"For gold, you are looking at girls running 14 minutes so we have got have a bit of honesty here - Eilish isn't a 14-minute 5k runner. Not yet. But I think bronzes are available.

"But just getting to that final, especially in the 5000m, anything can happen, nothing is guaranteed. She she has a job getting through the heats and then I think anything is possible in the final, the bronze is open medal."