Mageean's personal best of 4:00.15 was set in the 2019 world final

Ciara Mageean ran a season's best of four minutes 2.48 seconds to finish in fifth place behind Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday.

The race was the 29-year-old Portaferry runner's last before the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she will be eyeing a place in a first Olympic final.

Mageean had only ever covered the 1500m faster on three previous occasions.

The time automatically qualifies her for the 2022 World Championships.

Those championships will be staged in Oregon.

Mageean's previous season's best of 4:04.32 was set at the Florence Diamond League, where she finished 12th.

