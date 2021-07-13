Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Johnson-Thompson's Olympic preparation has been badly disrupted by injury

Britain's heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson continued her injury-shortened build-up to Tokyo with a sub-par 6.10m long jump at the British Grand Prix in Gateshead.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to one previous high jump outing in 2021 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Johnson-Thompson's mark is well short of the 6.77m she recorded en route to gold in Doha in 2019.

Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man in the world this year, won the men's 100m.

The 26-year-old American, who spent three and a half years battling injury in the wake of Rio 2016, was a commanding winner in 9.98 seconds, ahead of British duo CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes in 10.10 and 10.13 seconds respectively.

Jamaica's defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m in the absence of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who withdrew on Sunday as a precaution after her hamstring tightened up.

Without Asher-Smith to push her to the line, Thompson-Herah's time was a leisurely 22.43.

However, she was only the third fastest in her national trials last month with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson making a formidable Jamaican threat to world champion Asher-Smith.

Jodie Williams, who has opted to focus on the 400m rather than double up, finished second behind Thompson-Herah ahead of Nigeria's former world medallist Blessing Okagbare.

The Briton's decision seemed vindicated when she clocked a personal best 50.94 seconds for second behind Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson in the 400m.

Cindy Sember, another of Britain's medal prospects, looked slick and swift in winning the 100m hurdles in 12.69 seconds, while Andrew Pozzi was third over the 110m hurdles behind Jamaican duo Ronald Levy and Omar McLeod.