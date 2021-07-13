Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Andrew Butchart will race over 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics

Andrew Butchart broke his own Scottish 3000m record when finishing third in a fast race at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

The 29-year-old clocked a personal best of seven minutes, 35.18 seconds, coming in behind Mohamed Katir of Spain and Australia's Stewart McSweyn.

Katir won with a Spanish best of 7:27.64.

Butchart goes in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics, hoping to improve on his sixth place at Rio 2016.