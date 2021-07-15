Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sir Mo Farah said he had faced "shocking" racist comments online and wants tech companies to take more action

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is determined to finish his career on his own terms after he recovers from a fractured foot.

With his left foot in a cast, the 38-year-old told the BBC he had "been struggling for quite a while".

Farah will miss the Tokyo Games after falling short of the 10,000m selection time, and had previously suggested he would consider his future on the track.

"I'm gutted, but this is athletics, it happens," he said. "That's just life."

The Briton, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m double at both the London and Rio Games, was 19 seconds short of the Olympic 10,000m qualifying mark at the British Championships in Manchester.

"You know what goes up must come down at some point," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire.

"But at the same time I don't want to end it like this. I want to continue to keep pushing and feel like when I want to finish, then I'll finish.

"Right now, at the minute, it's like nah."

He added that a return to competing on the track remains one of his aims.

When asked about what race he imagines will mark the end of his career, Farah said: "I think it will be a marathon, or half marathon, and I'd love one more track event.

"I want to celebrate at the end with my fans and want to show people who have been supportive throughout my career from a young child.

"If I do one race I'll get everyone out and show the appreciation and see what I can do."

Support for Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Farah also spoke out in support of England footballers Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after they were racially abused on social media following Sunday's European Championship final defeat by Italy on penalties.

He said he has previously been the target of "some shocking" online abuse and said social media companies must do more to address the issue.

"It's really important for myself to show support throughout the world for black people," he said.

"It seems like it's getting worse in my honest opinion because back in my time there was never much social media."