Andrew Butchart won bronze at the 2017 European Cross Country Championships

British 5,000m runner Andrew Butchart will compete at the Tokyo Olympics after being handed a suspended ban for saying he faked a Covid-19 test result in order to compete in an event.

Speaking on a now-deleted podcast, the Scot, 29, allegedly said he changed the date on an earlier PCR test after a delay in getting results back.

He was charged for making statements "likely to bring athletics into disrepute" and has been given a 12-month ban, suspended for two years, and a £5,000 fine.

After being charged, Butchart told the Times external-link : "I used the example of athletes I know having to use previous PCR results to get through check-in but not immigration.

"I haven't done this, but know of people who have."

Butchart finished sixth in the final of the 5,000m at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The final at this year's Games is set to take place on Friday, 6 August, with the heats on 3 August.