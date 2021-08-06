Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Before the charge, Mark Dry had been targeting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following hip surgery

Hammer thrower Mark Dry is vowing to return to competitive action from late January after his ban was reduced from four years to 28 months.

The 33-year-old double Commonwealth medallist was charged for lying about his whereabouts after he missed a drugs test in October 2018.

The Scot was initially cleared after admitting to wrongfully claiming he had gone fishing.

However, UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) appealed against the decision.

Having been found guilty of tampering in February 2020, Ukad issued a decision to reduce the penalty in May and that has now been unanimously endorsed by an appeal tribunal.

"Ukad was able to reduce Mr Dry's ban in light of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, introduced on 1 January, which now provides flexibility when sanctioning athletes for tampering violations," read a statement.

Writing on Twitter, Dry said: "Struggling to bite my tongue but through fear of being sued I'm trying to exercise restraint, but just wanted to say thank you for your support and love.

"It's been rough, I'm a bit of a fat shipwreck but I'll be back, for better or for worse. We don't quit."