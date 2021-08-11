Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir finished behind Faith Kipyegon to earn 1500m silver

Olympic stars Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are likely to prioritise the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year amid a packed schedule, coach Andy Young says.

Muir secured 1500m silver in Tokyo in a British record time, while Reekie finished fourth in the 800m.

The World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships take place next summer.

"All three might be a bit of a push, it might be possible," Young said.

"I know, certainly in Laura's case, having missed the Commonwealth Games last time [in 2018], that'll be of real importance to her.

"You only get the chance to represent Scotland on the global stage every four years and last time, with her vet exams, Laura missed out and Jemma was just coming through at that point so she hadn't quite made the team.

"I'm sure they'll be excited to compete - relatively speaking on home soil - in the Scotland vest."

Muir ended her wait for a major international medal in Tokyo, with the28-year-old having missed out on the podium in Rio in 2016 and at recent world championships.

The Olympics was training partner Reekie's first major meet, with the 23-year-old running a personal best as she just missed out on a bronze medal.

Young believes both athletes are capable of bringing home more medals in the next Olympic cycle, with the next games in Paris taking place in 2024.

"The next three years are super exciting," he told BBC Scotland.

"The girls love to race. I enjoy watching them race, seeing them compete for medals, that's what it's all about.

"They've got lots of chances to hopefully rack up, not just one or two, but a few medals between them. That's something to be excited about."