Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic champion Karsten Warholm says carbon-technology shoes are "hurting athletes' credibility".

Norway's 400 metres hurdles hero, 25, shaved .76 of a second off his own world record at the Tokyo Games.

After winning gold, Warholm criticised the thick-soled shoes of second-placed American Rai Benjamin, saying they cast doubt on the credibility of athletics.

"What I said was misunderstood in some way," said Warholm.

"When somebody does a great performance now, everybody will question if it's the shoe - and that is the credibility problem."

Warholm, who wears spikes with a carbon plate that also improve performance, also expressed concern that athletes would not get the credit they deserve for future performances.

"People sitting at home, I don't want them to feel like they've been fooled or tricked. I want there to be credibility," he added.

"Hopefully somebody is doing the research and hopefully World Athletics are there to protect both athletes but also the audience."

Critics claim the shoes, first developed by Nike, are the equivalent of mechanical doping. Former marathon world record holder Tegla Loroupe stated athletes using the shoe technology are "cheating" and that it is "almost like doping".

Supporters, though, hail them as a revolutionary advance after decades of stagnation.