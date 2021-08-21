Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second fastest women's 100m of all time at the Eugene Diamond League.

The Jamaican, who retained her 100m-200m title double in Tokyo, clocked a new world lead of 10.54 seconds.

Only American Florence Griffith-Joyner has run faster, when she set her world record of 10.49 secs in 1988.

Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson were second and third respectively on Saturday in a repeat of the Tokyo podium.

American Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed the Olympics because of a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana, finished last.

"It was a great return back to the sport," the 21-year-old said. "I wanted to be able to come and perform. Having the month off, dealing with all I had to deal with, I'm not upset with myself at all.

"This is one race, I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to, because I'm here to stay."

Earlier this season, Fraser-Pryce ran 10.63 secs to become the second fastest woman in history behind Griffith-Joyner, only to see her time usurped by 29-year-old Thompson-Herah with 10.61 secs as she retained her Olympic title in Tokyo.