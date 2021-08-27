Sir Mo Farah 'delighted' to return as Antrim Coast Half Marathon ambassador

Antrim Coast Half Marathon Venue: Larne Date: Saturday, 28 August Start: 08:00 BST Coverage: Live from 07:45 on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Northern Ireland website

Sunday's Antrim Coast Half Marathon is being tipped to produce the first sub-60 minute run for the distance on Irish soil as African stars mix it with the best of Irish and British hopefuls.

Mo Farah's injury means his involvement is confined to being event ambassador but the men's field remains strong.

Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer, eighth on the all-time list with a 58:33 clocking, heads the men's contenders

His compatriot Yalemzerf Yehualaw leads the women's entries.

Yehualaw's 64:40 set in Istanbul five months ago was the fourth fastest women's half marathon runner in history and she professed herself very happy with the flat nature of the scenic Antrim Coast course when she did a training spin on Friday morning along with race organiser, former Olympic 800m runner James McIlroy, who was on his bike.

The men's field in a race which will be live on the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website and the BBC iPlayer includes Ireland's recent Tokyo Olympians Paul Pollock and Stephen Scullion who will be making their first appearances since running in the searing heat of Sapporo three weeks ago.

Stephen Scullion (left) set a Northern Ireland half marathon record of 61:08 when finishing fourth behind Farah in last year's race and the Irish Olympian will compete again around Larne on Sunday

The conditions led to Scullion dropping out before halfway with Pollock bravely soldiering on to the finish to come home in 2:27.48 - over 17 minutes outside his personal best as he suffered in the second half of the race.

Scullion set his Northern Ireland record of 61:08 when finishing fourth in the event a year ago while Pollock notably showed his pedigree over the distance five years ago when he ran the race of his life to finish 14th at the World Half Marathon Championship in Cardiff when bronze medal winner Farah was the only European to finish ahead of him.

Britain's Marc Scott, after competing over 10,000 in Tokyo, will move up in distance to race on the course which starts in Larne before making it way out to Ballygally and back while his compatriot Scott Overall is also in the field.

Farah clocked 60 minutes and 27 seconds to win last year's inaugural event but the greater depth in Sunday's men's field - which includes Kenyan Shadrack Kimining - makes McIlroy believe that the 60-minute barrier will be breached on this occasion.

Kimining, 26, set his personal best of 59:27 in Houston last year and is Yimer's regular training partner.

"We have five men in the field who have run under 60 minutes and getting under the 60-minute barrier is one of the objectives for the race," said the event director, who successfully lobbied for this year's event to have the prestigious World Athletics Label status.

Unlike last year, the 2021 event will also have a mass participation race in addition to the elite competitors who will start proceedings at 08:00 BST.

The BBC coverage will continue on through to the mass participation event following the elite races.