Leon Reid will run over 100m at Saturday's Belfast International meeting

Irish Tokyo Olympians Leon Reid and Sarah Lavin will be among those in action at Saturday's Belfast International meeting.

After reaching the Olympic 200m semi-finals, Reid will drop down in distance to take on Denmark's Frederik Schou-Nielson over 100m.

Schou-Nielson helped the Danish 4x100m squad set a national record in Tokyo.

Lavin will race in her specialist 100m hurdles and the 100m while local Katie Kirk goes in a decent women's 800m.

Kirk has clocked four sub 2:03 800m runs over the four month which included improving her personal best to 2:02.10 at a British Milers Club meeting in Eltham on 14 August.

The Commonwealth Games athlete was just 0.01 seconds outside that mark when achieving victory at a meeting in France last week and with a good field assembled, could possibly go even quicker on Saturday.

Kirk's opponents will include Dutch duo Bregje Sloot and Priscilla Van Oorschot, Belgium's Vanessa Scaunet, Irish woman Jenna Brommel plus Scotland's Jill Cherry.

The men's 800m also has the makings of a good race with talented young Irish international Luke McCann taking on American Garrett O'Toole.

The field event action will include former world junior silver medallist Sommer Lecky taking on Dutch woman Glenka Antonia.

The meeting get underway with Lavin in action in the women's 100m hurdles at 13:00 BST with the continuing to 16:30.