Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Marc Scott won this year's title after Mo Farah won the race in six consecutive years from 2014

Britain's Marc Scott won the 40th edition of the Great North Run in Newcastle, with Kenya's Hellen Obiri triumphing in the women's event.

Scott, 27, finished in one hour one minute 22 seconds as he took a title won by Mo Farah for the past six races.

World 5,000m champion Obiri ran 1:07:42 to pip Scotland's Eilish McColgan.

Britain's Sean Frame, 24, won the men's wheelchair title for the first time with fellow Briton and six-time winner Shelly Woods, 35, winning the women's.

The men's elite race had been won every year since 2014 by Farah, who did not compete this year. Last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

British 5,000m record holder McColgan - whose mother Liz McColgan won the race three times in the 1990s - finished six seconds behind Obiri on her debut at the half-marathon distance.

Traditionally the race ends in South Shields but this year the route was redesigned with runners crossing the famous Tyne Bridge twice.