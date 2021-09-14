Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Josh Kerr came third behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Timothy Cheruiyot in the Olympic 1500m final

Olympic medallist Josh Kerr says running for Scotland at next year's Commonwealth Games is a "big goal".

Summer 2022 will be busy, with the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships taking place over five weeks during July and August.

But the 23-year-old, who took bronze at the 1500 metres in Tokyo, is eager to compete in Birmingham.

"I just love major championship running and I would love to run a Commonwealth Games," said Kerr.

In an interview with Scottish Athletics external-link , the US-based athlete, said he would aim for "at least two" of the three major events.

"I've never run at the Commonwealth Games and hopefully I will be selected," he added.

"Those are the kinds of things when growing up - and competing in Scottish age group champs or whatever - that you are looking towards and wanting to be involved in.

"It would be a really cool thing to do to wear a Scotland vest. I've not been home for a very long time so Birmingham 2022 is a big goal for next summer.

"It is pretty much the same as a World Champs except we don't have the Americans and the Norwegians - I will just have to deal with the Kenyans in the 1500m.

"I'm very excited about next summer because I am a championship racer and that's why I'm in the sport."