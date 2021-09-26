Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee clinched the men's trophy

Great Britain's Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed the Super League Triathlon Championship titles in a dramatic final leg.

The series concluded in Malibu after four weekends of races on Saturday with Yee winning the men's event by 0.2 seconds.

It meant he clinched the title by five points from New Zealand's Hayden Wilde.

Taylor-Brown clinched the women's title by a single point from fellow Briton Jessica Learmonth.

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown were part of the Great Britain team who won mixed relay gold at the Olympics in July - and the champion admitted to mixed feelings at beating her friend to the title.

Taylor-Brown, who also won individual silver at Tokyo 2020, said: "The series victory is bittersweet for me as Jess has been so strong and dominant all series.

"It's hard as we're such good friends and to be able to race against her, I don't know, it's just hard, I'm happy but I wish we could share the title."

Learmonth, Taylor-Brown and American Katie Zafares were all in contention to take the title as the women's series headed into the final weekend.

Wildcard Flora Duffy, who won gold at Tokyo, won the Malibu race with Taylor-Brown second and it was enough to see the Briton take the win.

Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed the women's title

Yee beat Belgium's Marten van Riel in a photo finish to win the race in Malibu - a finale that mirrored the end to last weekend's contest in Jersey, when the Briton beat compatriot Jonny Brownlee.

The narrow victory saw him take the overall win by from Wilde, with Brownlee third in the final standings.

Yee - who won mixed relay gold alongside Taylor-Brown, Learmonth and Brownlee at Tokyo 2020 - said of his win: "It was amazing, I told Marten he'd got it, and I can't quite believe it.

"I've learned so much this past month and it'll help me onwards into the future. It's so good for our sport to have such short and exciting racing taking place."