Stephen Scullion's brilliant second place at the Dublin Marathon in 2019 propelled him towards the Tokyo Olympics

Stephen Scullion is cautiously optimistic about his prospects for Monday's Boston Marathon as he runs the distance for the first time since dropping out at the Olympics in August.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I ran well," Scullion told BBC Sport NI.

"For me 'well' would be 2:09:30 to 2:10:30 but I'm trying not to build pressure around it."

The Belfast runner has spoken again on social media in recent weeks about his ongoing mental health battles.

"I'm like an open book. I let people know that I struggle. But I was struggling before London a year ago and I still went and ran 2:09."

Scullion, who set his personal best with his Northern Ireland record run of 2:09.49 in London last October, added: "I know I haven't had the most favourable month with mental health and all that kind of stuff so I'm trying to keep a lid on things."

In his last competitive outing six weeks ago, the Tokyo Olympian was close to three minutes outside his half marathon personal best at the Antrim Coast event in Larne but while that performance "wasn't great", he says training has since gone well.

"When I ran 2:09 in London last year, I had run 61 minutes at Larne [the Antrim Coast Half Marathon] in the build-up.

"I was really tired after Larne last year and I actually struggled in training for the couple of weeks before London. This year it's the opposite. This morning went really well when I did a bit of a session," said Scullion on Wednesday.

1984 Olympic silver medallist John Treacy set the Irish marathon record of 2:09.15 at the Boston event in 1988

Scullion's time in London last year moved him to second on the all-time Irish list behind 1984 Olympic silver medallist John Treacy whose Irish record of 2:09.15 was set at the famous Boston event 33 years ago.

However, if Scullion does manage to better Treacy's mark on Monday it is unlikely to be deemed an Irish record as the Boston course - essentially unchanged from 1988 - is no longer recognised for record purposes.

"I think it's 30 feet downhill which actually isn't too much and it's also point to point so you can get a tail wind," said Scullion.

"For all I know whenever the record was broken, John Treacy had a tail wind the whole race.

"As far as I'm concerned, I ran 2:09.49 on a legal course. The mistake was made by whoever gave that [Irish] record out. John Treacy didn't do anything wrong. He ran a really great marathon and was given the record."

The Boston race is probably most unpredictable of the globe's elite marathons with winning times over the past decade having veered from Geoffrey Mutai's 2011 course record of 2:03.02 to the 2:15.58 mark of Japan's Yuki Kawauchi three years ago, when the event was run in admittedly horrendous weather conditions.

"There are other years when it's more like 2:08 and you might find that you are right in with the lead guys or you might be dropped from the gun," continues Scullion, whose lifetime best puts his 20th fastest of the elite men's entries led by Ethiopian 2:04.06 man Asefa Mengstu.

'I have these moments.....these breakdowns'

Looking back on his Olympic performance which saw him drop out at halfway in the searing heat of Sapporo which staged the Tokyo marathons and walking events, Scullion admits "there was a lot to review".

These included his sense that the medication prescribed last December for his mental health difficulties had impacted on his running.

"While I don't think the medication directly changes your fitness, I think it just makes you a little bit more content and complacent in life and leads to less training and less intensity in training and less eagerness to be a better athlete.

"The long story short is that you kind of go through the motions and once you stand on the startline, that's not a place for athletes."

Four weeks before the Olympic marathon, Scullion dramatically announcing his withdrawal from the Games on social media, citing his ongoing mental health battle, with worrying news about a family member also in his mind, although he reversed that decision four days later.

"I have these moments. These breakdowns or whatever you want to call it," he reflected earlier this week.

"It was really a tough time for me emotionally. And it's not like it went away at the Olympics, it's kind of happened the last three or four weeks too where, I guess one should start working with therapists and work through certain things.

"Part of getting to the other side is perhaps digging up things that you perhaps had brushed under a rug and then buried the rug about 500 feet under the ground.

"It's not easy to do so mentally it has a cost. But I don't often think about it like that. Maybe it's my own arrogance about myself or my own ego that I think 'no I'll be fine'.

"I think if the race is going well, and things were going smoothly, it probably wouldn't play any role at all. But when things start to go a bit wrong....."

Scullion's Garmin watch and heart rate monitor didn't work during the Olympic marathon in Sapporo

Technology lets Scullion down at Olympics

Scullion says difficulties with his race technology - something that has become very important during his marathon career - also impacted adversely on his performance amid the brutal heat in Sapporo.

"My Garmin didn't work and my heart rate monitor didn't work. These are things that we do rely on. It would be a bit like a Formula 1 car driver starting a race and their whole computer system being down."

As regards the heat, Scullions says competitors - including himself - allowed themselves to be fooled that that the conditions weren't going to be as bad as he experienced at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

"When I sat in the medical tent after the race watching these guys, they were broken. Even guys winning medals were broken. The only person that looked good was Kipchoge."

Another problem and one that seems faintly ludicrous is the poor quality food that Scullion insists was being served up to the marathon runners and race walkers who were corralled together for 10 days in Sapporo as their events approached.

"For 10 days we ate garbage in Sapporo. We were joking that we could use the spaghetti noodles as a cooling strategy because they were freezing cold.

'Sapporo set-up absolutely shocking'

"For seven days, I literally ate two meals a day - which was rice and curry sauce.

"I've been preparing for Boston in Belfast and I'm eating tuna steaks, fillet steak, loads of vegetables. I'm eating bowls of fruit with yoghurt. My nutrition is dialled in first to get to race weight and second of all to prime my body.

"The Olympic Federation of Ireland did a brilliant job for us in Japan but that Games set up in Sapporo was absolutely shocking.

"I wish we could have all stayed away until two or three days before rather than being pretty much locked in a hotel room with terrible food and all the rest of it and having to run round a 800m loop every day for the 10 days leading in.

"I got to spend a day in the Olympic village at the end of our trip and that was luxury with all the different food options. Absolute luxury.

"I'm as grateful as anybody else that they went on but when you are trying to get into the right mindset and you're eating curry and rice twice a day, it's not on."