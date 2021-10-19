Keely Hodgkinson: GB 800m runner granted top-level funding
Keely Hodgkinson has been granted top-level funding on the British Athletics World Class Programme but some big names have missed out.
The governing body announced that 67 athletes have received funding for the next Olympic cycle.
Hodgkinson, 19, won 800m silver at the Tokyo Olympics where she smashed Dame Kelly Holmes' 26-year-old British record by almost a second.
Funding has been cut for Mo Farah, CJ Ujah, Tom Bosworth and Andrew Butchart.
Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 38, missed out on the Games in Japan after failing to qualify for the 10,000m.
Ujah tested positive for banned substances after winning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay this summer, but has denied any wrongdoing and is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
His team-mates Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes have been downgraded to relay funding only.
Race walker Bosworth, who struggled with injury in 2021, expressed his disappointment, saying that the loss of "financial and medical support will be huge".
The World Class Programme is split into tiers depending on an athlete's ability and potential.
Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Gemili are among the 17 athletes who will receive top-level funding.
Performance director Sara Symington said: "As we start the Paris cycle, and longer-term Los Angeles 2028, we made a number of informed decisions in regard to the World Class Programme membership that aligns with our strategic priorities.
"We will work closely with the 67 athlete and coach pairings that we are offering membership to and will look to add support and value in their journey via their individual athlete plan."
The British Athletics Olympic World Class Programme Athletes:
Olympic Podium (17):
Dina Asher-Smith
Alex Bell
Holly Bradshaw
Adam Gemili
Callum Hawkins
Keely Hodgkinson
Abigail Irozuru
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Josh Kerr
Nick Miller
Laura Muir
Andrew Pozzi
Jemma Reekie
Jazmin Sawyers
Lynsey Sharp
Lorraine Ugen
Jake Wightman
Olympic Podium Potential (26):
Elizabeth Bird
Emily Borthwick
Taylor Campbell
Harry Coppell
Melissa Courtney-Bryant
Oliver Dustin
Niamh Emerson
Tom Gale
Elliot Giles
Jake Heyward
Jessie Knight
Morgan Lake
Scott Lincoln
Eilish McColgan
Sophie McKinna
Naomi Metzger (née Ogbeta)
Lawrence Okoye
Aimee Pratt
Charlotte Purdue
Daniel Rowden
Marc Scott
Cindy Sember
Jessica Turner
Jamie Webb
Laura Weightman
Callum Wilkinson
Olympic Relays (16):
Kristal Awuah
Zoey Clark
Emily Diamond
Beth Dobbin
Zharnel Hughes
Richard Kilty
Imani-Lara Lansiquot
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
Daryll Neita
Ashleigh Nelson
Laviai Nielsen
Asha Philip
Ama Pipi
Reece Prescod
Jodie Williams
Nicole Yeargin
Olympic Confirmation Level (8):
Jeremiah Azu
Ellie Baker
Molly Caudery
Piers Copeland
Jona Efoloko
Jessica Mayho
Holly Mills
Thomas Randolph