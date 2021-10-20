Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Russian triathlete Igor Polyanskiy has been banned for three years after admitting an anti-doping rule violation, says World Triathlon.

A sample taken from Polyanskiy on 21 July, 2021 found the presence of EPO in his urine and blood samples.

The 31-year-old took part in the summer Olympics in Tokyo and has had his results disqualified.

Polyanskiy was 43rd in the men's race and 14th in the mixed relay with the Russian Olympic Committee team.

Recombinant erythropoietin (EPO) is a man-made version of natural erythropoietin and improves athletic performance by stimulating the production of more red blood cells.

"The sample was collected by World Triathlon during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on 21 July, 2021 in Vladivostok, Russia," said a statement from the sport's governing body.

"World Triathlon was informed of the case on August 5, 2021, by the Wada-accredited laboratory."

Polyanskiy waived "his right to the analysis of the B sample, thereby agreeing to accept any consequences proposed by World Triathlon".

The statement added: "The athlete admitted the anti-doping rule violation (Adrv) in the 20 days after receiving notice of the charge and, therefore, he benefits from a reduction of one year in the presumptive four-years period of ineligibility."

World Triathlon also said Polyanskiy's "results and points earned since 21 July, 2021 are to be disqualified" and his ban would be "backdated to 10 August, 2021, the date the athlete was provisionally suspended".