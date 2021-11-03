Last updated on .From the section Athletics

British sprinter Adam Gemili has worked with Rana Reider since 2017

Leading British athletes have been told to cut ties with US coach Rana Reider while the US Centre for SafeSport investigates multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Reider has coached several elite track and field athletes, including British duo Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita.

The American, 51, told the Guardian external-link the investigation was "news to me".

In a statement, UK Athletics told its athletes to "cease all association" with him until the investigation ends.

It read: "As part of UK Athletics commitment to ensuring appropriate conduct is consistent across all areas without any exceptions, we completed additional due diligence where issues have been raised about the support personnel of UK athletes.

"Following information from the US Centre for SafeSport that multiple complaints of sexual misconduct have been made against coach Rana Reider and that an investigation in the US is imminent, UK Athletics has informed UK athletes currently being coached by him to cease all association until the conclusion of this process."

BBC Sport has contacted Reider's representatives for comment.

Reider has established himself as one of the top track and field coaches in the world having overseen the success of several elite athletes, including Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse and four-time triple jump world champion Christian Taylor.

A former UK Athletics employee, Reider trains athletes at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Florida having recently moved his training base from the Netherlands.

Sprinters Gemili, 28, and Neita, 25, have been informed that their membership of UK Athletics' World Class Programme, and associated funding, will be suspended if they remain part of Reider's training group.

However, UK Athletics will work to secure alternative coaching for them.

The US Centre for SafeSport investigates claims of emotional, physical and sexual misconduct in sport, although the independent body has not released a statement relating to Reider.

"SafeSport hasn't issued a notice of allegations to Rana," Ryan Stevens, Reider's lawyer, told the Guardian.

"The suspicious timing and motives attached to these unproven attacks on Rana's reputation need to be fully investigated and vetted, and they haven't been."