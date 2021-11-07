Watch: Alexandra Bell and Phil Healy advance Tokyo claims with superb Belfast runs

Alexandra Bell will be among the Olympians competing at next year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet which again will have European Permit status.

Bell's superb 800m win at this year's Belfast meeting played a big role in her qualification for Tokyo where the Briton reached the final.

Confirmation of the meet's continuing European Permit status is expected to lead to even stronger fields in 2022.

The event will take place at the Mary Peters Track on 14 May.

With the deadline for athletes to post Commonwealth Games qualifying times 5 June, meeting director Eamonn Christie says this is set to ensure the participation of UK athletes aiming to demonstrate their credentials for the Birmingham championships.

"It's going to be ideal because we will have English, Scottish and Welsh and Northern Ireland athletes trying to get Commonwealth Games qualifying times, if they don't don't already have them," Christie told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"And with the continuing European Permit status, that will mean world ranking points as well which the World Championships in addition to the European Championships taking place in the summer."

Fitzgibbon to compete after Irish switch

One of the athletes set to travel from the UK includes Robbie Fitzgibbon, who has a 1500m personal best of 3:36.97 from 2017, who is hoping to represent Northern Ireland in Birmingham after switching his international eligibility to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Bell, who scorched to 800m victory in a then huge personal best of 1:58.52, was joined last May at the meeting by a host of other athletes whose performances in Belfast helped secure their places in Tokyo.

Ireland's top female sprinter Phil Healy cut 0.69 seconds off her previous 400m best as she won the one-lap event in 51.50 with Sophie Becker securing her Irish mixed relay spot in Tokyo thanks to her big PB in the same race while Michelle Finn, Marcus Lawler and Louise Shanahan were among other Olympians who raced at the meeting.

Christie says backing for the 2022 event from TripAdvisor, who become an official partner, is also a big boost for the meeting.

Belfast man Justin Reid, who is TripAdvisor's director of destination marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is a former Northern Ireland 3,000m steeplechase record holder, having competed for Willowfield Harriers before moving to London.

"I'm delighted to not just help Eamonn in his continuing quest to put on the best track running event in the country but also to give Belfast and the wonderful Mary Peters track an opportunity to be highlighted on such a level," said Reid.

The Belfast meeting's European Permit status become something of a saga this year with it withdrawn by Athletics Ireland only a compromise to be arrived at which saw the event run under the auspices of UK Athletics and this will again be the case in 2022.