The Antrim Forum has hosted events such as UK Championship since it was built in 1979

Athletics Northern Ireland has declined to comment on the decision to rename local athletics venue Antrim Stadium as the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council unveiled the name change as part of its programme of events commemorating Northern Ireland's centenary.

A re-dedication ceremony to unveil the new name took place earlier this month.

But the decision has led to some claiming that it is "politicising" the sport of track and field.

The marking of Northern Ireland's centenary after 100 years on partition on the island of Ireland has proved fraught with political sensitivities with nationalists not taking part in many events amid unionists desires to stage and celebrate commemorations.

Local athletics coach and Malcolm McCausland, who also writes extensively on the sport for the Irish News, described the decision as a "travesty" insisting that any name change should instead have led to the Antrim venue being called the Maeve Kyle Stadium.

Kilkenny-born Kyle, who celebrated her 93rd birthday last month, set up the Ballymena & Antrim club with her husband the late Sean Kyle in the 1950s and she competed for Ireland at the 1956, 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games before forming a highly successful coaching partnership with her husband for over 50 years.

McCausland added that the venue, which has been known in athletics circles as the Antrim Forum since it was built in 1979, became "synonymous" with the husband-and-wife coaching team.

"It should be the Maeve Kyle Stadium with one of the stands named after Sean Kyle," added the Irish News athletics journalist and Derry Track Club coach.

"We went through 30 years of the Troubles and clubs were mixed, competition was mixed. There were never any issues all that time and now, when we're 20 years or more into peace time and these things start rearing their head."

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium would "carry with it all the history, events and achievements accomplished by the clubs and athletes over the years".

Alliance Mayor Billy Webb said he was "delighted that we were able to include this special rededication of our athletic stadium in our programme of Centenary events".

"I know there will be many more success stories to come under the new Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium name."

Asked for its view on the matter, an Athletics Northern Ireland spokesperson said "we do not have a comment to make on the renaming of the venue".