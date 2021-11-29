Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jakob Ingebrigtsen produced a dominant run in the Olympic 1500m final to beat Kenya's world champion Timothy Cheruiyot as Great Britain's Josh Kerr took the bronze

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been named in Norway's team for the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin on 12 December.

Ingebrigtsen, whose brother Filip won the 2018 title, confirmed his superstar status by beating Timothy Cheruiyot to win the Olympic title in Tokyo.

Jakob won the junior men's European Cross Country title in the last staging of the championships in 2019.

Confirmation of the 21-year-old's entry is a huge boost for the Dublin event.

The Olympic gold medallist will be joined by brother Filip in the senior race.

Henrik, the other brother from the famous Ingebrigtsen running family, won the men's under-23 title at the European Cross Country event in 2012.

Other notable confirmed entries include French athlete Jimmy Gressier, who will compete in the senior men's race for the first time after winning three successive under-23 titles between 2017 and 2019, plus Germany's 5,000m bronze medallist Konstanze Klosterhalfen.

Klosterhalfen showed impressive form on Sunday when taking a dominant victory at the Sparkassen-Cross event in her native Germany.