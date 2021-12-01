World Indoor Athletics Championships to be in Glasgow in 2024
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Glasgow's Emirates Arena will host the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships after a bidding process.
The European Indoor Championships were held there in 2019, five years after the city hosted the Commonwealth Games.
The British Championship also took place there in 2020 and now the world equivalent will be in Glasgow.
"This will underline Scotland's global reputation as the perfect stage for events," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.
