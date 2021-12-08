Newport Marathon set to continue

Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Newport Marathon was launched in 2018

The Newport Marathon is set to continue after the success of the event.

Organisers Run 4 Wales (R4W) and Newport City Council originally signed a three-year agreement.

That covered three races in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 edition delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the positive response to the event and the benefits it has brought to the city means its future is now secure going forward, and it will return for 2022 on Sunday, 23 October.

As with the London Marathon, the event has been moved to the autumn season for one year only in 2022 before returning to its regular spring slot in April 2023.

The Newport Wales 10K will also return as part of the Healthspan Wales 10K Series.

R4W chief executive Matt Newman said: "We're delighted that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon is set to continue beyond the original three years agreed with Newport City Council.

"We've had to be patient over the past 18 months, but the third edition of the event was certainly worth the wait.

"We're looking forward to building on the reputation of the race as it continues to grow and urge all of those keen to get involved and support the race next year to get signed up."

This year's marathon in October was won by Llantrisant's Adam Bowden in the men's race, who beat the previous course best by 10 minutes with a time of 2hr 20min 6sec.

In the women's marathon race, Newark Athletic Club's Rebecca Gallop won in 2hr 44min 7sec, beating the previous Newport record by 51 seconds.

Former Paralympian and Commonwealth athlete Richie Powell won the wheelchair race.