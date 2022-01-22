Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean was happy with her opening performance of 2022

Ciara Mageean bettered her own Northern Ireland record in a 3000m victory at the World Indoor Tour Silver event.

The 29-year-old, whose 2021 was disrupted by injuries, started her indoor season with a winning time of 8:47:24 in Manchester on Saturday.

Mageean ran a superb final lap to edge out Albania's Luiza Gega with Verity Ockenden of Great Britain third.

"I was really wanting the Irish record and didn't get it but I felt good," she told Athletics Weekly.