Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) also helped Jamaica win gold in the 4x100m in Tokyo

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will compete in the 60m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham next month.

The Jamaican will open her 2022 season at the event on 19 February.

Thompson-Herah became just the second athlete after Usain Bolt to achieve the 100m-200m double at consecutive Olympics at last summer's Tokyo Games.

Britain's Daryll Neita, a relay bronze medallist in Tokyo, will line up alongside the 29-year-old.

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir, who both won silver medals for Team GB in Tokyo, will also compete in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix is the fifth of seven meetings in the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour (Gold) series.

The series starts in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday and ends in the Spanish capital Madrid on 2 March.