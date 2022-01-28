Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Coleman succeeded countryman Justin Gatlin as 100m world champion with victory in Doha in 2019

World 100m champion Christian Coleman will on Saturday make his first short-sprint appearance since a six-month ban for missing three drugs tests.

The 25-year-old American, whose suspension ruled him out of the Tokyo Olympics, will take part in the 60m at the Millrose Games in New York.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles and Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man over 100m in 2021, are also in the field.

Coleman came second in a low-key 300m season-opener earlier in January.

Coleman, who was initially banned for two years for his whereabouts failure before his punishment was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, has not run a competitive 100m since his win in Qatar more than two years ago.

Jacobs, 27, has not run since the Tokyo Olympics in August

In his absence, Italy's Marcell Jacobs took Olympic 100m title last summer.

A former long jumper, Jacobs had defended the sudden improvement that saw him break 10 seconds for the first time only a few months before he won Tokyo gold in 9.80 seconds, telling the Daily Telegraph that it is down to "extreme hard work". external-link

"Absolutely not, and I would not," he added when asked if he had taken any illegal substances.

"I would never do anything as an athlete competing for my country that would bring disrepute on me as a man or on my nation."

Coleman and Jacobs are set to meet at March's World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, with the American defending the title he won in Birmingham in 2018.