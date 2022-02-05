Tiffany Porter: Great Britain's 60m & 100m hurdles record holder retires
Athletics
Tiffany Porter, the British record holder in 60m and 100m hurdles, has retired from athletics.
The 34-year-old ends a career in which she won four medals at the outdoor World Championships and competed at three Olympic Games.
She won bronze in the 60m hurdles at the 2021 European Indoor Championships, as sister Cindy Sember took silver.
US-based Porter wrote on Twitter: "I'm officially retiring from track and field."
