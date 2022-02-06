Andrew Coscoran: Irish miler clinches victory in New York
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Andrew Coscoran has become the first Irish athlete to win at a World Indoor Tour Gold meeting with victory in New York on Sunday.
The 25-year-old from Balbriggan pipped American Colby Alexander to win in 3:53.64 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
The Tokyo Olympian clocked the sixth fastest Irish indoor time over the distance.
Fellow Irishman Luke McCann finished third in 3:53.87.
"I was a bit tired so I sat towards the back of the field and I was able to come through," said Coscoran.
"I'm happy - I wasn't expecting to run that fast. I felt like I was strong in the last 200 and if someone came up to my shoulder I felt like I had another gear."