The 2022 Major Event series begins on 19 February in Birmingham

The BBC has been confirmed as UK Athletics' (UKA) broadcast partner for the 2022 Major Event series.

With four major track and field championships taking place in 2022, coverage will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.

The series begins on 19 February with the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

UKA interim CEO Mark Munro was "delighted" with the partnership.

"Athletics is given a brilliant platform by BBC Sport," he said.

"We're looking forward to working with the team there to bring great athletics performances into people's homes in the year ahead.

"The audience reach of their website, Red Button and iPlayer platforms means in this stellar year for athletics events, it is more important than ever to maximise the exposure that the four major track and field championships will bring."

Other events to be broadcast live on the BBC include the UK Athletics Indoor Championships between 26-27 February, the Muller Birmingham Diamond League on 21 May and the Muller UK Athletics Championships between 24-26 June.