Laura Muir: Olympian 'gutted' after indoor season-ending injury
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
"Gutted" Laura Muir will miss the indoor athletics season with a back injury.
The Olympic silver medallist, 28, withdrew from last Saturday's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow, and is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.
She had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this weekend.
"I am sad to announce I am not going to be able to compete," Muir said.
"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.
"This means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years."