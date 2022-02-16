Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nick Griggs celebrates after his surprise 3000m gold at the European U20 Championships last year

Another Irish record fell to Nick Griggs on Wednesday night as he set a new U20 indoor 1500m best in Dublin.

The 17-year-old from Tyrone continued his brilliant form by clocking 3:43.72 at the NIA Live meeting to beat the previous record by over a second.

It comes just three days after Griggs broke the 32-year-old Irish U20 3000m indoor record in a time of 7:57.38 at the AAI Games in Abbotstown.

Griggs cut 6.67 seconds off Niall Murphy's mark set back in 1989.

His time was over 10 seconds faster than his outdoor personal best.

That performance came in France two weeks after his superb 3,000m triumph at the European Under-20 Championships in Estonia.

The Newmills youngster was only 16 when he triumphed in Tallinn last July against a host of more experienced athletes.