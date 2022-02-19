Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan broke Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old British half marathon record with a stunning run at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old Scot finished sixth in one hour six minutes 26 seconds, eclipsing Radcliffe's mark of 1:06:47.

McColgan's milestone in just her second competitive half marathon also beat her mother Liz's best of 1:07:11.

Ethiopia's Girmawit Gebrzihair Gebru emerged from a strong field to take victory in a course record 1:04:14.

Elsewhere, Adam Clayton beat his own Scottish indoor 200m record, clocking 20.86 seconds at Texas Tech Track & Field.