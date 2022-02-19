Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ujah (left) could face a ban by World Athletics

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake says he is "heartbroken" after losing his 4x100m Olympic silver medal because of CJ Ujah's failed drugs test.

Mitchell-Blake found out on Friday the Great Britain relay team will lose the medals they won at the Tokyo Olympics last August.

Ujah, 27, tested positive for ostarine and S-23 but says he "unknowingly consumed a contaminated substance".

"It hasn't really 100 per cent sunk in yet," said Mitchell-Blake on Saturday.

Mitchell-Blake, 27, was competing at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, where he finished seventh in his 60 metres heat.

"I was happy that some news came out so we can actually get the process going," said Mitchell-Blake of the decision to strip GB of the medals won by himself, Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty.

"But then obviously it's a nail in the coffin saying you're getting stripped of your Olympic silver medal. It hasn't really 100 per cent sunk in yet, but when you say it, repeat it and think about it, it's not a nice feeling.

"We're all heartbroken by it. It's gutting for us, the nation, everybody."

Ujah was tested immediately after the event in August and on Friday the Court of Arbitration of Sport (Cas) concluded Team GB's quartet should lose their medal.

The news was announced along with an apology from Ujah, who blamed a contaminated supplement for the failed test and added the situation was one he "will regret for the rest of my life".

Mitchell-Blake added: "I feel like a lot is still yet to be revealed and we just have to let everything play out.

"[Ujah] is my brother, I love him and I know he wouldn't do anything intentional. It's unfortunate that things happen of this nature, but he's taken accountability and that is all you can ask for.

"I accept his apology wholeheartedly. I've known him for a long time. We were friends before the sport and we'll continue to be friends. It has to be heart-wrenching for him, and naturally it's heart-wrenching for us."

The punishment given by Cas has led to Britain losing an Olympic medal for just the third time at a summer or winter Games.

Judoka Kerrith Brown, at the 1988 Seoul Games, and skier Alain Baxter, at Salt Lake in 2002, both lost bronze medals after testing positive for a banned substance.

Cas has requested World Athletics - the sport's governing body - now make their own considerations, which could include a ban from competition for Ujah.

The substances found in his samples - Ostarine and S-23 - are known as selective androgen receptor modulators (Sarms).

US Anti-Doping (Usada) says Sarms have "similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids".