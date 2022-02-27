Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jenny Selman held off compatriot Jemma Reekie to claim the 800m crown

Jenny Selman has qualified for March's World Indoor Athletics Championship after holding off compatriot Jemma Reekie to win the British 800m title.

Selman, 30, came home in front of her fellow Scot to claim her first national crown in Birmingham.

There were also silvers for Guy Learmonth (800m), Neil Gourlay (1500m), and Murray Fotheringham (long jump).

And Ben Greenwood (800m) , Howard Bell (men's heptathlon), and Allan Hamilton (long jump) claimed bronze.