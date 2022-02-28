Ukraine crisis: Fifa to suspend Russia as IOC calls for athletes' suspension
Last updated on .From the section Sport
Football's governing body Fifa is set to suspend Russia until further notice as the International Olympic Committee recommends that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials are banned from participating in any organised international competitions.
More to follow.
- Six sports films that got their facts wrong: From the Jamaican bobsleigh team to Sylvester Stallone's goalkeeping heroics
- 'EST of WWE': Bianca Belair declares her quest for redemption after last year's defeat at the SummerSlam