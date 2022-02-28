Ukraine crisis: Fifa to suspend Russia as IOC calls for athletes' suspension

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Breaking news

Football's governing body Fifa is set to suspend Russia until further notice as the International Olympic Committee recommends that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials are banned from participating in any organised international competitions.

