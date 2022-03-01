Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Elliot Giles won his third British indoor title in February as part of an impressive start to the season

Great Britain's Elliot Giles chased down world leader Mariano Garcia in Madrid to claim a polished 800m victory in the build-up to the World Indoors.

Giles, 27, passed his Spanish rival off the final bend and stretched home to win in one minute 45.43 seconds at the World Indoor Tour meeting.

His seventh win in nine outings in 2022 puts him top of the Tour standings.

That opens up another spot for a British 800m runner to join Giles and Scotland's Guy Learmonth in Belgrade.

British Athletics selectors will decide whether to take up the wildcard spot for the Championships, which begin on 18 March. Kyle Langford and Tokyo 2020 1500m bronze medallist Josh Kerr are the third and fourth fastest Britons indoors this season.

Lorraine Ugen, fresh from winning the British indoor title in Birmingham, continued her own good form in Madrid with another long jump victory, leaping 6.67m on her fifth attempt.

In the high jump, compatriot Emily Borthwick cleared 1.87m at her first attempt, but could not go over 1.90m, finishing fourth behind Australian winner Eleanor Patterson, who cleared 1.96m.

Catriona Bisset, another Australian, confirmed herself as one of the major 800m rivals to Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson.

Bisset came home well clear of British pair Adelle Tracey and Jenny Selman, second and fourth respectively, to win the 800m in convincing style in 2:00.10.

British world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi opted not to start the 60m hurdles after qualifying fourth fastest in his heat, but David King shone in his domestic rival's absence.

King claimed a personal best of 7.57 seconds, beaten only on the dip at the finish line by Spanish duo Asier Martinez and Enrique Llopis, who were one-hundredth of a second faster.

World and Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas was one of the big draws in Madrid

Venezuela's world record holder and Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas set a new world lead in her first triple jump outing of the season.

The 26-year-old flew out to 15.41m, only 2cm short of the indoor world record she set at the same meeting two years ago.

It is 79cm further than anyone else has jumped indoors so far this year.