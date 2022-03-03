Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the pentathlon at the World Indoors in Birmingham in 2018

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will have the chance to defend her pentathlon title at the World Indoor Championships after being added to the British squad for the event in Belgrade.

The 29-year-old has not competed since withdrawing from the Olympic heptathlon with a leg injury last summer.

She has received an invite from World Athletics to compete in Belgrade

Fellow pentathlete Holly Mills and 800m runner Charlie Da'Vall Grice have also been added to the squad.

The World Indoors take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from 18-20 March.

Mills, 21, competed for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at last year's European Indoor Championships, placing fifth overall.

Grice has been added to the team to compete alongside Elliot Giles and Guy Learmonth..

Giles' victory in the World Indoor Tour series in Madrid on Wednesday earned him a wildcard for next month's Championships, allowing Great Britain and Northern Ireland to field three men in the 800m field.

The addition of the trio means Britain now have a 36-strong squad for event., having initially named 33 competitors on Tuesday.