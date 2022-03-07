Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Armand Duplantis was named World Athletics' male athlete of the year in 2020

Armand Duplantis improved his own pole vault world record by clearing 6.19m at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 22-year-old Swedish Olympic champion set a previous record mark of 6.18m in Glasgow in February 2020.

Duplantis has the three highest vaults in history, having first broken the world record with a 6.17m clearance in Torun, Poland, two years ago.

He claimed the new mark on his third attempt in Belgrade on Monday.

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships are due to take place in Belgrade from 18-20 March.

Born in the United States, Duplantis - who goes by the nickname 'Mondo' - chose to represent his mother's native country of Sweden.

The 2021 European indoor champion previously stated his belief the could go even higher following his improvements in 2020.

In pole vault, the world record can be set indoors and outdoors.