Rhasidat Adeleke has been involved in a duel with Carlow athlete Molly Scott for the Irish 60m record over the past six weeks

Dublin athlete Rhasidat Adeleke regained the Irish 60m record from Molly Scott by posting a time of 7.17 seconds at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Alabama.

The University of Texas athlete's time clipped 0.02 seconds off the mark set by Scott at the Irish Championships.

Double European Under-20 champion Adeleke's time secured her a spot in Saturday night's final.

The 19-year-old was third in her heat which left her sixth fastest qualifier.

Julien Alfred led the qualifiers with a time of 7.04 seconds.

Prior to this season, Northern Ireland athlete Amy Foster, who is now retired, held the Irish record with a 7.27 mark set in 2018.

Scott equalled that time in January before setting three new records in whittling down the mark to 7.23 before Adeleke claimed it by running 7.21 seconds at altitude in Albuquerque on 5 February.

The Carlow athlete regained the record by winning the Irish Championships two weeks ago at Abbotstown before Adeleke's latest performance in the US.

Adeleke has already taken the Irish Indoor 200m record from Phil Healy this year with a 22.85 clocking last month and it will not be a surprise to see the double European Under-20 champion improving her new 60m mark in Saturday night's final in Birmingham.