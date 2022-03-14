World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: Schedule and BBC coverage times
From the section Athletics
|World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022
|Dates: 18-20 March Venue: The Stark Arena, Belgrade
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app; Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
The World Athletics Indoor Championships take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from Friday to Sunday and you can follow the action live on BBC TV and radio.
Great Britain will be hoping reigning pentathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and men's 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi will be able to retain their titles.
There are also high hopes for 800m runners Keely Hodgkinson and Elliot Giles, long jumper Lorraine Ugen and sprinter Daryll Neita.
In the men's 60m, Italian 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs goes head to head with reigning indoor champion Christian Coleman from the United States.
The women's 400m, which features Bahamas' double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo taking on rising star Femke Bol of the Netherlands, is another stand out event.
Meanwhile, Sweden's pole vault star Mondo Duplantis will be looking to break his world record for the second this month.
TV presenters Jeanette Kwakye and Gabby Logan will be joined by former Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill on Friday, world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty on Saturday and marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe on Sunday.
On BBC radio, Alison Curbishley will be joined by former 400m runner Katherine Merry for live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's evening sessions.
BBC coverage
All times GMT and subject to change.
Friday, 18 March
08:15-13:15 - BBC Two - featuring Katarina Johnson-Thompson
16:30-19:00 - BBC Two - featuring Katarina Johnson-Thompson
19:00-20:15 - BBC Three - featuring the women's 60m final at 19:45
16:30-20:15 - Uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday, 19 March
08:15-12:00 - BBC Two - featuring Keely Hodgkinson in 800m heats
16:30-20:45 - BBC Two - featuring the men's 800m final at 18:10 and 60m final at 20:20
18:45-20:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Sunday, 20 March
08:45-10:30 - BBC Two - featuring Andrew Pozzi
10:30-12:00 - BBC One - featuring men's and women's 4x400m relay heats
15:30-19:05 - BBC Two - featuring the women's 800m final at 17:00 and men's and women's 4x400m relay finals from 18:40
16:50-19:05 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Catch-up
Miss anything? Don't worry. All our video coverage is available on BBC iPlayer and our audio coverage on the BBC Sounds app.
