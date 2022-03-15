Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith is the British record holder in 100m (10.83) and 200m (21.88)

Dina Asher-Smith says she is now a "stronger athlete" and will race in May's Birmingham Diamond League ahead of defending her world and European titles this summer.

The 26-year-old British 100m and 200m record holder's hopes of Olympic glory at Tokyo 2020 were scuppered by injury.

"That's behind me now and my focus is on the busy summer ahead," she said.

Asher-Smith is the current world 200m champion and reigning European champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

"Last year was full of emotional ups and downs but I think I'm a stronger athlete now because of it," Asher-Smith said.

"I was in great shape early in the season and I was heartbroken not to be able to compete to my full potential in Tokyo, but I was also incredibly proud to come home with a relay medal and to finish my year so strongly."

The London-born sprinter was part of the Team GB quartet to claim bronze in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016.

Asher-Smith failed to make the 100m final in Tokyo and withdrew from the 200m with a hamstring injury.

Her focus is now the 100m at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on 21 May.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Birmingham for the first time since 2019 and to kick-start my season in the best possible way - happy and with great home support," added Asher-Smith.

She will defend her 200m title at the World Championships in Eugene in the US between 15-24 July, and her three European golds from 15-21 August at Munich Olympic Stadium.