Britain's Daryll Neita reached the semi-finals of the women's 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March

British sprinter Daryll Neita says she felt UK Athletics "blackmailed" athletes in removing funding from those who did not cut ties with Rana Reider.

US coach Reider is the subject of an investigation into multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Neita left the Florida training group to join Italian Marco Airale in Padua.

UK Athletics reiterated that athletes working with Reider could not be supported "given confirmed complaints of sexual misconduct against him".

Reider has indicated through his lawyer that he intends to defend himself against any allegations.

Laviai Nielsen and Adam Gemili were removed from UK Athletics' World Class Programme in December after opting to stay in Florida with Reider, who is under investigation by US Safe Sport.

While Gemili continues to work with Reider's group, Nielsen has since returned to Britain.

Neita, who said her move was not "due to the federation" added: "I don't actually agree with the way they handled the situation, to be honest."

The Olympic 4x100m relay bronze medallist added: "If you're worried about the safeguarding of athletes you shouldn't be blackmailed with funding. I think that's two completely different things.

"It kind of felt like the federation just wanted to cover their backs in a way, which I completely understand. I just feel it's like‚ 'do you care if I stay? Do you actually care?'"

Before the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade this month, Neita told BBC Sport that she "left because I need to be in an environment where the energy feels right so I can focus on what I need to do".

Speaking at the Championships, Neita said: "I don't just want to be someone who ran fast and got records. I want to be someone who is remembered for standing for the right things in life.

"I don't want to be around controversies that don't involve me. It's not just what we do on the track, it's what we do off the track. It's who you are as a person and what you're willing morally to accept."