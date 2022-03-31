Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jack Buckner delivered Team GB's best-ever medal haul at Tokyo 2020 as British Swimming's chief executive

Jack Buckner is leaving his role as chief executive of British Swimming to take up the same role at UK Athletics.

The 60-year-old oversaw Team GB's record success in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics where they won eight medals, with 26 more won at the Parlaympics.

The former middle-distance runner, who was a 5,000m European champion, and won world bronze in 1987, replaces interim chief executive Mark Munro.

Munro stepped into the role after Joanna Coates' resignation in October.

Under Coates, UK Athletics delivered six medals at Tokyo - later reduced to five after CJ Ujah received a doping disqualification from the 4x100m relay.

Buckner will lead the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue my sporting journey at UK Athletics where I know there are so many great people doing amazing things in Olympic and Paralympic sport," Buckner said.

"Athletics has been a huge part of my life since I was a teenager and I can't wait to be trackside later in the year."