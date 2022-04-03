Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kevin Seaward was Ireland's leading men's marathon finisher at the Tokyo Olympics in 58th place

Belfast man Kevin Seaward ran his second fastest ever marathon with a 2:11.54 clocking which earned him third place in Sunday's race in Manchester.

The time was inside Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games consideration time of 2:13.00 and a minute and 45 seconds outside Seaward's personal best.

Seaward, 36, was one minute and eight seconds behind winner Jonny Mellor.

A successful day for the Seaward family also saw his wife Heather clock 2:35:44 on her marathon debut.

Englishman Mellor's lifetime best of 2:10.46 left him 52 seconds ahead of Seaward's fellow Tokyo Olympian Ross Millington.

Becky Briggs took five minutes off her personal best as she won the women's race in 2:29.04, which like Mellor's time, was well inside both England's Commonwealth Games and the European Championships' qualifying standards.

Seaward's time was also comfortably inside the European Championship mark of 2:14.00 but some 24 seconds outside the World Championship standard.

However, the Belfast athlete's main summer marathon target is understood to be the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after he narrowly missed a medal when placing fourth on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018.

The English-based teacher set his personal best of 2:10:09 at the Seville Marathon in 2020 which ensured his second successive Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games.

He was the leading Irish finisher in the marathon event held in Sapporo, when he placed 58th in 2:21.45 in an event held in searing heat.

Seaward's Irish Olympic team-mate Stephen Scullion plans to chase the World Championship standard in Sunday's Rotterdam Marathon.