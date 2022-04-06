Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean will be part of an 800m field that includes another Irish Olympian Louise Shanahan and Jenny Selman, who represented Great Britain at the recent World Indoor Championships

Ciara Mageean is joining the list of Olympic athletes who will race at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet on 14 May.

The meeting, which is organised by Mageean's former coach Eamonn Christie, has been granted World Athletics Continental Tour status this year.

Mageean will race over 800m with her rivals including Irish Olympian Louise Shanahan and Jenny Selman, who ran for Britain at the recent World Indoors.

The 1500m races will feature Alex Bell and young Tyrone talent Nick Griggs.

Mageean's entry will see her back in action on the Mary Peters Track where she trained for a number of years under Christie's guidance.

"I'm delighted that Ciara is coming to race on her home track on the 14 May," said the meeting director.

"She'll be part of a great field with Jenny Selman who has made a big breakthrough this year and Louise Shanahan back after getting ranking points at last year's meeting which helped her get to the Olympics."

Bell to move up to 1500m

The women's 800m field will include Northern Ireland's Katie Kirk, who has already achieved the Commonwealth Games consideration standard, plus other Irish internationals Jenna Bromell and Claire Mooney plus Scottish 2:02 athlete Sarah Calvert.

Bell produced a superb run to win the women's 800m in a then personal best of 1:58.52 at last year's meeting which kickstarted a superb summer season which saw her go all the way to the Olympic final in Tokyo.

With Selman also booked to pace the 1500m after her 800m outing, it will be intriguing to see how Leeds woman Bell goes in the metric mile.

"Alex has supported us from day one and was the first athlete to enter this year," added Christie.

"She will be competing against Ireland's Georgie Hartigan, who had a big breakthrough at the meet last year while another British Olympic athlete Kate Snowdon, who improved her 1500m personal best to 4:02.77 last year, is also coming over to run."

Nick Griggs set a new European Under-20 indoor mile record last month with a stunning 3:56.40 clocking in Dublin

Griggs to race after sensational indoor season

Griggs' sensational European Under-20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 set last month means there will be much interest in how he performs in the marginally shorter 1500m as he continues his preparations for his main summer target, the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia in early August.

"It's going to be paced at 3:36 or 3:37 pace so it will be an ideal race for Nick," continued meet director Christie.

Griggs set a new Irish Under-20 indoor record of 3:43.71 in February but his subsequent mile performance suggests that going sub 3:40 for 1500m is well within reach for the 17-year-old Newmills runner.

With track races from the 100m to the 5,000m for both the men and women, Olympians Phil Healy and Marcus Lawler will be joined by their fellow Ireland international Israel Olatunde.

After achieving a 200m and 400m double last year, Healy will run the longer event this year where the field will include her Irish team-mates Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley.

"I opened the entries on 1 February and had to close them two days later because I was inundated," added Christie.

"All the athletes know that if they come, they get well looked after. The meet is run efficiently. Races are run on time and we always have really, really good pacemakers."