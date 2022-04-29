Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Farah fell short of the Olympic 10,000m qualifying time at a specially arranged race at the British Championships in June 2021

Vitality London 10,000 Location: London Date: Monday 2 May Time: 09:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will race for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games in Monday's Vitality London 10,000.

The 39-year-old Briton will take on Phil Sesemann, the first male British finisher in the 2021 London Marathon, and Chris Thompson, who won the British Olympic trial last year.

Farah's bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020 was hampered by a fractured foot.

He has said he wants to continue to race on road and track.

Asked in July about what race he imagines will mark the end of his career, Farah said: "I think it will be a marathon, or half marathon, and I'd love one more track event."

Farah returned to the track in 2020 after three years focused on marathon, but his attempt to defend the 10,000m title he won in Rio five years earlier was short-lived as the qualification time proved beyond him.

Farah has taken on a number of projects outside athletics, including playing in September's Soccer Aid charity game

In-form Eilish McColgan could threaten Paula Radcliffe's 19-year-old British and European 10km record in the women's race.

The Scot, 31, broke Radcliffe's British half-marathon mark in February and improved her own British 5km record in Malaga on Sunday.

McColgan's 10k best, set in Manchester last year, is 30 minutes 52 seconds, 31 seconds short of Radcliffe's mark.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to my 2022 season than to set a new British 5k record in my first race," said McColgan.

"Now I'm really looking forward to coming back to the UK and running the Vitality London 10,000 and seeing what shape I am in over 10k."

Steph Twell and Jess Piasecki will also compete alongside McColgan, but Charlotte Purdue has withdrawn because of illness.

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir and Shelly Woods, who has won two Paralympic silver medals and one bronze, will lead the wheelchair fields.