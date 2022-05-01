Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Alisha Rees' time was under Scotland's Commonwealth Games qualifying standard

Alisha Rees has opened up her outdoor season by breaking Helen Golden's 48-year-old Scottish 100m record.

At a meet in Dagenham, the Edinburgh AC 23-year-old went 0.01 below Golden's time of 11.40, set at Crystal Palace back in July 1974.

It also beat Team Scotland's 11.41 qualifying standard for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rees followed up that first run with by going even faster, clocking 11.34, but that was wind assisted.

Her earlier, Scottish record time is subject to the usual ratification.

Rees captained the Scotland team at the DNA Indoor International earlier this year and also broke her own 60m best at the British Championships.