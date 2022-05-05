Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Thompson-Herah ran 10.89 for a victory in California in her only 100m outing so far this season

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will take on Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in a headlining 100m race at the Birmingham Diamond League on 21 May.

Jamaica's Thompson-Herah, who defended her 100m-200m sprint titles in Tokyo last summer, is the second fastest woman of all time.

Britain's Daryll Neita, a 100m finalist in Tokyo, has been added to the field.

American Gabrielle Thomas and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson are also part of a star-studded Alexander Stadium line-up.

Thompson-Herah ran 10.54 seconds in August, just five hundredths of a second short of the world record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

"I'm obviously very proud of what I've achieved in my career so far, but there are more goals I want to achieve in the sport, so I'm now motivated to work even harder," said the 29-year-old.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith pulled out of her Olympic individual events after a torn hamstring in the build-up to the Games hampered her preparation.

However the 26-year-old finished 2021 by running 10.87 second in Zurich in September, just four hundredths short of her 100m personal best.

Thompson-Herah won that race in 10.65 and has beaten Asher-Smith in eight of their previous nine meetings over the distance.

Asher-Smith's sole victory came when claiming silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.