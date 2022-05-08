Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mills was just seven points short of bronze medallist Kendall Williams in Belgrade in March

Great Britain multi-eventer Holly Mills says she would turn down a spot at this summer's World Championships to target Commonwealth and European gold instead.

The 22-year-old was fourth in the pentathlon at March's World Indoors.

"I'm definitely capable of the Worlds standard but if I do get the standard I'm going to turn it down," she told the National Athletics League.

"I'm prioritising the Commonwealth Games and European Championships because I think I can win both."

As defending world champion, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is assured of a place in the Oregon 2022 field, with Britain allowed to send another three heptathletes as part of its team.

Knee and foot injuries have hampered former world junior champion Niamh Emerson's progress, leaving Mills with a realistic shot at qualifying for the World Championship team.

However, the effects of the pandemic mean the summer is busier than usual, with the World Championships - shifted from last year to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics - vying for space in the calendar with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich.

Summer's major athletics events World Championships 15-24 July Commonwealth Games 2-7 August European Championships 15-21 August

The World Indoors was Mills' first senior global event and was vindication of her decision to take on multi-eventing, rather than specialise in long jump where she has won European age-grade medals.

"It shows me I'm a competitor at that level now, even though I'm really still quite amateur in multi-events," said Mills.

"I can compete against the big girls on a world stage. It was a great experience."

Mills warmed up for her appearance at the prestigious Gotzis multi-event meeting on 28 May by competing in five events for her club Harrow in the National Athletics League meeting in Cardiff on Saturday.